Nomvula Mokonyane wants private sector to invest billions in water infrastructure

06 November 2017 - 18:36 Neels Blom
In what amounts to a policy turnabout, Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has announced a water investment conference to be held at the end of November, in which the private sector will be asked to participate in infrastructure investment amounting to at least R14bn.

Apart from a few small, privately operated water boards, SA’s water sector is dominated by large, state-owned entities such as Rand Water, Umgeni Water and the Trans Caledon Tunnel Authority.

The private investment envisaged by the minister would include large bulk-water and sanitation schemes, municipal delivery systems and what she called capacity-building investment. The Water Resources Group estimates that SA will face a 17% supply-demand deficit by 2030. This equates to 3.8-billion kilolitres of water.

Asked whether any investment resulting from the conference would not be too late for the Western Cape, which is under threat of total water-system collapse by March, Mokonyane said "better late than never". She assured people in the Western Cape that the province would not be permitted to run out of water.

"It won’t happen unless people do not keep to the water restrictions."

She said also that the poorer suburbs of Khayelitsha and Nyanga townships were not the problem, but that wealthier people in places such as Bishop’s Court were not keeping to the restrictions.

