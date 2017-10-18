LETTER: Shaik could sink Zuma

If reports are true that Schabir Shaik is willing to take the witness stand and "follow his conscience" as promised, it could be the last nail in Jacob Zuma’s coffin. After all, it is Shaik who took the fall for his relationship with Zuma.

However, as we have become accustomed to in SA, political expediency rules, giving a crooked president the gap to go on in his giggling way. Let’s hope the Shaik connection will finally bring to book the man who has done such irreparable harm to our country.

Cliff BuchlerGeorge