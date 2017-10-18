Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Shaik could sink Zuma

18 October 2017 - 05:30
Schabir Shaik. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Schabir Shaik. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

If reports are true that Schabir Shaik is willing to take the witness stand and "follow his conscience" as promised, it could be the last nail in Jacob Zuma’s coffin. After all, it is Shaik who took the fall for his relationship with Zuma.

However, as we have become accustomed to in SA, political expediency rules, giving a crooked president the gap to go on in his giggling way. Let’s hope the Shaik connection will finally bring to book the man who has done such irreparable harm to our country.

Cliff BuchlerGeorge

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Zuma’s self-serving reshuffle
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Audit firms lay low lest they too get tagged for ...
Opinion
3.
Catastrophic jobless rate warrants institution of ...
Opinion
4.
HILARY JOFFE: Gigaba has no rabbit to pull out of ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
XOLISA PHILLIP: ANC top six share blame for ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Criticism gets you bugged
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Zuma must pay back this money too
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No redemption for Zuma
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A bit rich from you, Zuma
Opinion / Letters

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.