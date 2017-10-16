LETTER: Criticism gets you bugged

Magda Wierzycka’s column (Lily-livered corporate SA is failing nation’s true heroes, October 11) referred in a self-effacing way to the harassment she has suffered as a result of her opposition to state capture and looting – bugging of her phone, abusive social media posts and being followed.

In November 2014, well before the issue of state capture and the extent of wrongful enrichment became the preoccupation of the news media, as it now correctly is, Business Day published an article by me (Moral slippage has become a deluge under Zuma).

As with her, my phone was bugged, my assistant and I received abusive and threatening phone calls, and I received an "additional assessment" for a large amount from the South African Revenue Service relating to property assets I had owned for many years, and which my accountant described as "nonsense". To refute this took many hours of work, a full lever-arch file of documentation and substantial professional costs over several months.

The long arm and influence of those involved in state capture and abuse are extensive. Like Wierzycka, I admire the stand taken by the little people who have bravely armed the press with the GuptaLeaks e-mails and other evidence of wrongdoing, which may eventually lead to corrective action. Like her, I deplore the fact that the leaders of corporate SA have largely failed to lead or contribute to the fight against corruption and abuse of state resources, to counteract the fact that the state institutions that should be addressing the matter are themselves captured and ineffective.

If private-sector business leaders had combined to set up a well-funded institution to fight, investigate and address these abuses, we would be far further on the way to redress. SA is in the throws of a classic struggle of good versus evil and its outcome is critical to us all. But corporate SA has abstained in this process, to the lasting shame of its leaders.

Peter CurleForest Town