LETTER: KPMG evidence crucial

Enron collapsed in 2001 and Arthur Andersen, a big international auditing firm, a year later. It is ironic that as KPMG SA lay bare their role in state capture, Arthur Anderson is making a comeback on the world stage.

The resignation of KPMG SA’s boss and chairman, together with a good number of partners, does not augur well for the future of the firm in SA and may well have repercussions for KPMG International.

Consider the fate of Bell Pottinger in the UK after they admitted to their role in the capture of the state. There has been a plethora of resignations of people all over the world connected to the infamous Gupta family that puts beyond doubt the authenticity of the state-capture allegations.

The evidence has now become so overwhelming that there is a danger of the Guptas, President Jacob Zuma and his son attempting to make a run for it. This has to be prevented at all costs.

The criminal activities that have taken place over a long period have been so detrimental to SA that there should be no doubt that the time has arrived to arrest the Guptas, the finance minister and the president on charges of treason.

KPMG can make a worthwhile contribution to evidence supporting state capture if they are to avoid extinction.

Ned SturgeonBarberton