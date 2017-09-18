LETTER: Hang KPMG out to dry

KPMG SA has elevated itself to national and, hopefully, global pariah status in its haste to bank dirty money that has its origins within the engine room of the greatest cluster of corruptors that SA has seen.

The disclosures arising out of KMPG’s deliberate strategy to actively support the nefarious actions of the corruptor-in-chief and his Indian minions are mind-blowing in their audacity.

This industry giant promotes itself as one of the world’s top auditing firms and a bastion of ethical integrity. But its activities in SA look very much like the total opposite of what the King IV code should be seen to stand for.

The R23m report that was developed with the express intention to take down Pravin Gordhan and his competent and honest lieutenants says it all. A mere donation to charity does not cut it, but symbolises the ultimate false dawn that results from an extremely dubious monetary gain.

Deliverance for this firm will not come easily. KPMG should be hung out to dry by all honest South Africans who long to bring about a bright future for our country. This firm was quite obviously corrupted by the glitter of easy short-term gains.

I have decided to never invest in an entity that has any connection to this charlatan of the auditing universe.

It deserves to be removed from our shores as it is no longer fit to play a custodianship role in our fragile society.

AR ViljoenElgin