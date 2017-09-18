LETTER: KPMG’s ethical implosion

Reputational damage, caused not only by politicians in SA but by corporations and parastatals, has escalated following the latest admissions and resignations of top brass in the auditing industry.

KPMG, one of the world’s top auditing institutions, is facing the biggest ethical crisis since the Enron downfall caused auditing giant Arthur Andersen to collapse, because of its association with the Gupta family.

The resignations and admissions by the seven executives also means the once maligned former finance minister, Pravin Gordhan, and a few former senior employees at the South African Revenue Service can now file lawsuits based on this dirty tricks campaign by the auditing firm, which was clearly aided and abetted by the governing party.

Kudos to SA’s intrepid journalists. It is this vigilant sector of our citizenry that has restored faith in a country that is clearly a victim of avaricious politicians.

AR ModakRobertsham