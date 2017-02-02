Opinion / Letters

LETTER: TVET colleges functional

02 February 2017 - 04:00 AM
Picture: ISTOCK
The narrative that the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) system is dysfunctional is not correct (Students trapped in a dysfunctional system as colleges fall apart, January 25). While the erstwhile education department was split into separate departments of basic education and higher education and training in 2009, the TVET function was only fully transferred to the latter in April 2015. It is therefore less than two years that TVET colleges have been managed and directed on a consistent national platform.

The department inherited a mix of colleges with gross disparities. Some provinces had managed their college sectors better than others. Most of the challenges are a result of how the sector was historically managed, rather than an outcome of the department’s unwillingness to listen to the cries of students or an inability to act.

The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) has made great strides in improving conditions for students at TVET colleges. Student funding and enrolments have increased immensely, new TVET college campuses have been built, the resulting system and certification backlogs have been improved and curriculum-review and lecturer development processes are under way. In the period 2007-16, the government increased funding available to TVET students through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme from R66.7m to over R2.3bn. Student enrolments in ministerially approved programmes increased from 420,475 in 2009 to 664,748 in 2016.

To make provision for this rapid growth, three new TVET campuses have been built and will come into operation in 2017. These are the Thabazimbi campus of the Waterberg TVET College, and the Bhambanana and Nkandla campuses of the uMfolozi TVET college.

Construction of nine new campuses and extensive refurbishment of three existing campuses is under tender process.

By the end of December 2016, about 96.8% of the November 2016 examination results from TVET colleges had been released. All pending results are being finalised, except those that are blocked due to exam irregularities. In addition, 94% of outstanding certificates up to February 2016 have been processed.

In 2007, backlogs in respect of the National Certificate (Vocational) stood at 468,011 of which 440,113 have been processed.

The system is not dysfunctional. We are on record highlighting the severe funding constraints felt by the sector. We have to compete for scarce resources available through the fiscus in these constraining economic times.

Themba Msipha
Project manager, technical and vocational education and training branch, DHET

