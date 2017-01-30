PROOF OF QUALIFICATIONS
Please, Blade, stop colleges from ruining our future
Seipati Morake explains just how much is at stake in the TVET college crisis
I am a student at Southwest Gauteng Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College. My fellow students and I want to get a message to the Department of Higher Education and Training, other college students and those who want to attend one.
We know we may be irrelevant to you, but we are pleading. We are tired of being toyed with. People are losing their jobs because they have no proof of qualification.
We hope that you — our principal, Dan Nkosi and Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande — hear our cries. We are not trying to get unnecessary attention and/or be "recognised" — TVET colleges also fall under the department.
What we are fighting are not petty issues, as Nzimande says. We are fighting for what is rightfully ours and against all we see as pathetic and that has been going on for years without any solution.
Why are most, if not all, civil engineering students who are "pended" for a subject or two (even more in some cases) allowed to register for the next level and then, a quarter of the way into the course, are deregistered as their pending results are released, declaring they have failed?
Who will pay back the money paid by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) on the basis that the student had proceeded to the next level?
Why not just fail us and let us repeat the year rather than giving us hope that we can move up to the next level?
Failing is a most hurtful thing, but it does not determine our future.
How would Nzimande feel if he was given the opportunity to be president of the country for five years, but two months into the position was removed and told he was not worthy to run the country? Please do unto others what you’d want to be done unto you.
The earth is round. It is no different from a wheel. It turns.
Why is it that we are not given our diplomas after completing our in-service training on graduation day, as happens at universities and private colleges?
There are former TVET college students who completed their courses in 2010, applied for a diploma and did not even get a response. They have worked hard for their diplomas.
How do you expect us to get or keep jobs without proper certificates and diplomas? Some former students lost their jobs because they couldn’t prove to their bosses that they had finished their courses and were worthy to fill certain positions. Some are on the verge of losing their jobs because they have no proof that they completed their studies.
All they have is a lousy black-and-white statement of results. That can be produced by anyone who has their college’s letterhead — and bosses know that. Please, we are asking for our certificates and diplomas.
The application forms we receive say "it can take up to three months to obtain your diploma". Why does three months turn into three years or more? Please, do not add to the corruption we are already experiencing in this country.
We are learning, but you are denying us the right to prosper. You all know education is key to success, but you are locking the doors and keeping the key to yourselves, denying us college students an opportunity to succeed.
What if that happened to your children? We don’t want to be violent, so please solve these problems for us.
Why is it that when Wits vibrates, Nzimande trembles in his expensive suits and shoes. But when TVET college students stand up for their rights, he says we are merely attention-seekers and what we are doing is nonsensical.
Nzimande, please do not abuse the power you have. Remember that someone might replace you in an instant.
As for the Department of Higher Education, it is the most pathetic place I and some fellow and former students have been to in search of what is rightfully ours.
The treatment we received was so uncalled for — the staff treated us like trash. We — financial management, management assistant and human resources TVET students — will replace them and show the nation how to work with people.
Stop abusing the little power you have and use it in a constructive manner. Please, Nzimande and Nkosi, do what we ask for
We also want to sit in big offices, earn big cash, drive nice cars and leave a great legacy for our kids. But how are we going to do that if we don’t receive our qualifications?
You should be motivating us to create a better future for ourselves as a black nation. You’d be shocked to know that our white lecturers are behind us in every way. Not because they want us to act barbarically, but because they are pushing us to fight for our rights.
They want to see us getting our degrees, our postgraduate diplomas, honours degrees, master’s and doctorate degrees. They want to see us become something big in future. They are not jealous like you.
Please know that nothing lasts forever. We will fight for what is right. Please also investigate the matter of lecturers who have the audacity to teach a subject for which they are not qualified.
Southwest Gauteng College students are asking all TVET college students to unite and act together so we can be heard.
Even those who intend to study at a TVET college can help us fight this battle. There shouldn’t be any divisions between students because, at the end, we all encounter the same problems.
• Morake is a student at Southwest Gauteng College
