Please, Blade, stop colleges from ruining our future

I am a student at Southwest Gauteng Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College. My fellow students and I want to get a message to the Department of Higher Education and Training, other college students and those who want to attend one.

We know we may be irrelevant to you, but we are pleading. We are tired of being toyed with. People are losing their jobs because they have no proof of qualification.

We hope that you — our principal, Dan Nkosi and Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande — hear our cries. We are not trying to get unnecessary attention and/or be "recognised" — TVET colleges also fall under the department.

What we are fighting are not petty issues, as Nzimande says. We are fighting for what is rightfully ours and against all we see as pathetic and that has been going on for years without any solution.

Why are most, if not all, civil engineering students who are "pended" for a subject or two (even more in some cases) allowed to register for the next level and then, a quarter of the way into the course, are deregistered as their pending results are released, declaring they have failed?