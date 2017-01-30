Students at the Central Johannesburg College’s Alexandra campus shut down the institution and blocked roads on Monday‚ following failed engagements with the department of higher education and management at the college.
Students have blocked roads, including one of the main roads through the Johannesburg township.
"We are very aggrieved. We want the CEO to leave‚" said Clive Mogale‚ executive of the student leadership and the president of EFF Student Command.
"We want him to leave‚ and if he doesn’t leave‚ we will shut down all the campuses tomorrow or Wednesday‚" he said.
Students at the college’s Alexandra campus also took to the streets two weeks ago to protest against some of the mechanical engineering courses being moved to other campuses and that results had been withheld.
Now students are saying that some classes have been changed to part-time classes‚ which they cannot afford.
"The part-time classes are almost three times the price of the normal ones. We can’t afford that‚" Mogale said.
Alexandra police station spokesperson Capt Ali Kodisang confirmed that police officers had been deployed to the university.
He said he would be able to give more information only once he arrived at the scene.
