Students at the Central Johannesburg College’s Alexandra campus shut down the institution and blocked roads on Monday‚ following failed engagements with the department of higher education and management at the college.

Students have blocked roads, including one of the main roads through the Johannesburg township.

"We are very aggrieved. We want the CEO to leave‚" said Clive Mogale‚ executive of the student leadership and the president of EFF Student Command.

"We want him to leave‚ and if he doesn’t leave‚ we will shut down all the campuses tomorrow or Wednesday‚" he said.