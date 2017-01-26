Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande has instructed his department to convene a technical vocational education and training (TVET) forum to create a quick and effective channel of communication.

He said the forum would seek to bring student representatives‚ college administrators and senior officials from his ministry to the table.

The minister said he has also requested his director-general‚ Gwebinkundla Qonde‚ to set up an intervention task team to speed up the process of current initiatives being implemented to improve the quality of teaching and learning at TVET colleges.

"…We recently received a list of grievances from the body representing TVET students. We take this list and the students’ body very seriously‚" he said.

Last week‚ the South African Further Education and Training Students Association (Safetsa) threatened to shut down 50 of the country’s colleges‚ and called for the department to intervene in the critical issues the sector was grappling with.