Higher Education and Training minister Blade Nzimande has blamed former president Thabo Mbeki’s growth‚ employment and redistribution (Gear) economic policy for the current higher education funding crisis.

"I am not lamenting or blaming the rest of government. Except one thing that I need to say‚ the part of the reason why we are here is because our own government in the 1990s followed a problematic economic policy called Gear.

"This is part of the price we are paying because one of the things that Gear did was not to fund higher education adequately‚" he said.

Nzimande said the dangers of neoliberal policies was that the government grew the public higher education system‚ which he said was good in terms of numbers‚ but was not matched with infrastructure and funding of the main system.

"But now I am part of government and we must take collective responsibility for the situation which we are in‚" he said. Nzimande was speaking in Pretoria on Thursday.

He said the government had made significant progress in expanding access to higher education for the poor through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas). He said this system‚ with all its problems‚ had funded more than 1.7-million students since 1994.

Nzimande said in 2016 alone‚ Nsfas supported about 480‚000 poor undergraduate students, allowing them to access technical vocational education and training (TVET) colleges and universities — disbursing loans and bursaries totaling R14bn.

He said this figure would rise to R15.2bn in 2017.

"As the medium-term budget policy statement made clear‚ the government will provide an additional R9bn for Nsfas over the three-year period ahead. In addition‚ most importantly‚ Nsfas will be funding more than 200‚000 first-time and continuing students at TVET colleges in 2017‚" the minister said.

He said that government has also addressed the issue of historical debt of Nsfas-qualifying students, who were registered in 2016 and were successful in their studies‚ but had accumulated debt with their institutions of higher education.

"They will be allowed to register in 2017‚" Nzimande said.

TMG Digital/TimesLIVE