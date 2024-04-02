EDITORIAL: Credibility of Reserve Bank rests on staying cautious
Food price inflation and high inflation expectations concern the Bank’s monetary policy committee
02 April 2024 - 05:00
IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva recently pointed to how critical central bank independence has proved to be in winning the fight against inflation and achieving stable economic growth.
The latest inflationary episode globally has not looked anything like the drama of the 1970s, when oil price shocks caused inflation to spiral out of control, triggering economic instability across the globe. ..
