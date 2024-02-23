EDITORIAL: May democracy continue to flourish in SA
A noisy election is now imminent. Let’s double down on democracy
23 February 2024 - 05:00
On Tuesday President Cyril Ramaphosa finally announced that the 2024 national election will take place on May 29, a week later than many had expected.
There will now follow a great deal of noise — probably more than ever. For journalists, this will be the most challenging election we have faced since 1994. There is profoundly more contestation, there is diminished fiscal space for expansive promises, and a great many South Africans are living in deteriorating conditions of penury...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.