EDITORIAL: Listen to Schaefer
VW boss’ message is a plea from all industries
01 December 2023 - 05:00
Local automotive operations tend to wind themselves up into a funk when the global boss flies in. It’s even common for local factories to enjoy a hurried lick of paint.
Volkswagen’s Thomas Schaefer doesn’t quite fit the stentorian archetype of the terrifying German automotive CEO; last week VWSA’s former boss flew in on a Lufthansa A380 and greeted his erstwhile SA colleagues like old friends...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.