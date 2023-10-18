EDITORIAL: SCA strikes a blow for media freedom
The unfettered Zuma declarations by appeal judge Nathan Ponnan make the judgment remarkable
18 October 2023 - 05:00
Last week, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed former president Jacob Zuma’s latest private prosecution case against prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan. Zuma had appealed the high court’s decision to effectively protect Maughan and Downer from Zuma’s private prosecution, as it had been ruled unlawful.
What made the judgment remarkable were the various unfettered declarations from appeal judge Nathan Ponnan. ..
