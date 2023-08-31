CARMEL RICKARD: Superseding Stalingrad
Move over, Jacob Zuma. Former police officer and vexatious litigant David Chauke has perfected the stubborn art of fruitless and persistent litigation
31 August 2023 - 05:00
Many taxpayers, exasperated by the legal antics of former president Jacob Zuma, wonder why he hasn’t been declared a vexatious litigant. His unbridled Stalingrad approach to litigation would seem to make him an ideal candidate, along with several other high-profile figures currently gobbling up tax resources with delaying, inevitably hopeless, court action.
But Zuma has a lot to learn about persistent, fruitless legal action from another maestro, the comparatively unknown David Chauke. ..
