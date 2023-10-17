EDITORIAL: Nobel committee’s award caps a good month for women
Prize for economics in itself takes winner Claudia Goldin’s work forward
17 October 2023 - 05:00
October 2023 has turned out to be a good month for the global movement of recognising the contribution of women to the advancement of humanity. This is long overdue.
Earlier this month, First Rand, the financial services group that owns FNB, named Mary Vilakazi, currently its COO, as the next CEO. She becomes the first black African woman to run a major banking group. A smaller bank, African Bank, was briefly run by Basani Maluleke, now an executive at Capitec Bank...
