EDITORIAL: No to tariff hike, yes to competitiveness
07 July 2023 - 05:00
Kudos to trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel for rejecting an application by frozen foods producer Nature’s Garden for a nearly threefold increase in customs duties on frozen mixed vegetables imported mainly from China.
Nature’s Garden argued that local producers were struggling to compete against the low-quality, but competitively priced, mixed vegetables coming into SA. However, Patel rightly considered the context of high food prices that affect millions of South Africans already grappling with job losses in a weak economy...
