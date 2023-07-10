EDITORIAL: Paul Mashatile makes his play for power
Deputy president is courting business which has fallen out of love with his boss
10 July 2023 - 05:03
It is now obvious that Paul Mashatile, the ANC’s and country’s deputy president, is on a campaign trail to replace his fatigued boss, Cyril Ramaphosa, as the head of the republic.
Unlike his predecessor, David Mabuza, Mashatile wants to make the No 2 role consequential — like Thabo Mbeki did under Nelson Mandela...
