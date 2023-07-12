MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Our winelands are just the ticket to promote SA tourism
Few in the world are more impressive or beautiful and our wines compete favourably with the best
The month of June saw SA enjoying more than its usual visibility in the international wine world. After Jancis Robinson’s May visit to judge at the Trophy Wine Show several articles appeared on her site and in the Financial Times. One was about the state of wine in SA; three carried her scores and notes from the classes she judged blind at the competition. This means reviews of almost 200 current release Cape wines are available to thousands of her subscribers who pay more than R2,000 annually for access to JancisRobinson.com (https://www.jancisrobinson.com/).
Then — coincidentally — Neal Martin at Vinous reported on his tasting of a vertical of Kanonkop back to the original bottling in 1973. On the same day that his newsletter appeared I received a mailer from Sebastian Rowe at Bordeaux Index detailing the history of the Swartland Revolution as a curtain-raiser to an offer of wines from several of the original Revolutionaries...
