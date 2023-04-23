India passes China as world’s most populous nation — UN report

Interim chair Derek Hanekom stresses need for struggling airline to lease more aircraft to expand
Veteran entrepreneur Mashudu Ramano, who committed R4.3bn for a hydrogen fuel cell project at last week's investment conference, says the government has been much too slow to appreciate what a game ...
Masego Tlhakanye is an on-air content and digital content producer at 5FM
India has overtaken China as the world’s most populous nation, according to UN data released this week.
India’s population surpassed 1.4286-billion, slightly higher than China’s 1.4257-billion, according to mid-2023 estimates by the UN’s World Population dashboard...
