×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Miners’ renewable energy partnerships a boon

New alliances are being formed with established players in the industry to generate up to 6,000MW

10 October 2022 - 05:01

The renewable energy space is becoming a very busy one for SA’s mining companies. It can only be good for their own green credentials and their energy security, as well as for SA’s.

Mining companies have long wanted to generate electricity for their own use, which would also take some pressure off the national grid. The government has at last enabled that by lifting the licence cap on what is called embedded generation. The Minerals Council estimates mining companies could build up to 6,000MW of new renewable energy capacity. Some of SA’s largest miners are entering into new partnerships with established players in the renewable energy industry to effect this. We are at last starting to see the shape of the new private electricity market that will emerge over the next few years...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.