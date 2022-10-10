EDITORIAL: Miners’ renewable energy partnerships a boon

The world’s top exporter has also kept November crude prices for Asia largely unchanged against expectations of higher prices
New alliances are being formed with established players in the industry to generate up to 6,000MW
SA’s climate finance team head Daniel Mminele joins SA’s top-level delegation to attend annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank
Questions arise over president’s plan to implement Zondo recommendations as the mid-October deadline draws ever nearer
The company is set to lose 50,000 tonnes per day in production at the start and 90,000 later on
Local mining and manufacturing data will provide clues to third-quarter GDP
KwaZulu-Natal is still feeling the effects of Covid-19, riots and floods, but the province is determined to have the situation under control in time for the December holidays
China should not misjudge the island nation’s commitment to its ‘vigorous democratic system’, says President Tsai
Victory takes Arsenal back into first place on the league table on 24 points, one ahead of Manchester City after nine games
Even if we’re not all quiet quitting, lying flat or joining the Great Resignation, these 'movements' send a signal about work
The renewable energy space is becoming a very busy one for SA’s mining companies. It can only be good for their own green credentials and their energy security, as well as for SA’s.
Mining companies have long wanted to generate electricity for their own use, which would also take some pressure off the national grid. The government has at last enabled that by lifting the licence cap on what is called embedded generation. The Minerals Council estimates mining companies could build up to 6,000MW of new renewable energy capacity. Some of SA’s largest miners are entering into new partnerships with established players in the renewable energy industry to effect this. We are at last starting to see the shape of the new private electricity market that will emerge over the next few years...
EDITORIAL: Miners’ renewable energy partnerships a boon
