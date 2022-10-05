×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

STEVEN KUO: The second decade of the 21st century will be a white-knuckle ride

The current shift in the global order and the resultant global uncertainty can be a blessing in disguise for SA

BL Premium
05 October 2022 - 15:52

The previous period when the global order was in such disarray was during World War 2. At present, Europe and the US, via Ukraine, are at war with Russia. The EU is bracing itself for a cold winter and negative economic growth as it enters a period of almighty struggle with Russia, its former largest energy supplier.

The Chinese government has its own hands full. The once seemingly endless flow from populous rural areas to factories in the cities has all but dried up; the era of double-digit economic growth based on mass manufacturing has ended. Beijing needs to redouble its efforts and find ways to break through the middle-income trap and reinvent its economic model from mass production to one based on innovation and technology...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.