Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL Business must get to grips with high carbon taxes

But proposed increases should be accompanied by an upfront plan for tax-free allowances

26 September 2022 - 05:05 Linda Ensor

No-one likes paying taxes, and in that sense Treasury acting director-general Ismail Momoniat is right to say that for business to support the carbon tax is like turkeys voting for Christmas.

He also said that organised business lacked leadership and vision in opposing the proposed hike in the tax, which will be increased progressively by at least $1 a year to reach $20 per ton of CO² equivalent by 2026. In the second phase, from 2026, the carbon tax rate will have larger annual increases to reach at least $30 by 2030...

