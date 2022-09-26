Rising interest rates send markets into a tailspin
The tourism industry has largely embraced responsibilities towards the planet, but questionable practices remain — time for a sector-wide rethink
It has been proposed that real-time audits be used to control expenditure on the project
Plans to develop township economy and boost small businesses
Production stalls due to shortages of high-tech equipment because of Western sanctions
Economist Andrew Matheny can picture a scenario in which SA starts being upgraded
Proposed law requires companies file share registers to the companies commission, who must make it available
The deal of just one tanker, but with more to follow next year, caps a trip to the Gulf region by Chancellor Scholz
Classy 37-year-old shaves half a minute off his own mark
US health regulators warn about dangers of social media challenge
No-one likes paying taxes, and in that sense Treasury acting director-general Ismail Momoniat is right to say that for business to support the carbon tax is like turkeys voting for Christmas.
He also said that organised business lacked leadership and vision in opposing the proposed hike in the tax, which will be increased progressively by at least $1 a year to reach $20 per ton of CO² equivalent by 2026. In the second phase, from 2026, the carbon tax rate will have larger annual increases to reach at least $30 by 2030...
EDITORIAL Business must get to grips with high carbon taxes
But proposed increases should be accompanied by an upfront plan for tax-free allowances
