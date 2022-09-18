Analysts hold out for reprieve from the Financial Action Task Force, pointing to good efforts so far to comply with rules
SA must look for an alternative way to implement ESG investing
Ricardo Maio, CEO of Infinity Brands, puts franchisees on the right track.
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations continue to grow within the institutional investor community. However, their implementation in SA leaves one wondering if there are actual considerations of the country’s issues in a way that shows a deeper understanding of what sustainability means.
First, there is a misconception in the industry and public domain that investing in an ESG conscious way implies sacrificing investment returns. This is not true...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ISAAH MHLANGA: Nuance needed in ESG investment considerations
SA must look for an alternative way to implement ESG investing
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations continue to grow within the institutional investor community. However, their implementation in SA leaves one wondering if there are actual considerations of the country’s issues in a way that shows a deeper understanding of what sustainability means.
First, there is a misconception in the industry and public domain that investing in an ESG conscious way implies sacrificing investment returns. This is not true...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.