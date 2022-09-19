×

National

Unfair to make users pay for Eskom’s faults, Nersa hears

Representatives from Nersa and civil society organisations question the increases demanded by the state-owned utility at public hearings

19 September 2022 - 22:55 Denene Erasmus

Public hearings by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) on Eskom’s tariff application for the next two years started on Monday with representatives from Nersa and civil society organisations questioning the increases demanded by the state-owned utility, saying the public should not carry the burden for its poor performance.

Some of the suggestions presented to Nersa during Monday’s hearings were to reduce the fixed charges levied by Eskom, which is requesting a 32% tariff increase for 2023, to reflect the level of service that the utility can provide...

