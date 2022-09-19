Unfair to make users pay for Eskom’s faults, Nersa hears

Business Day TV speaks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
Hydrogen offers economic and environmental benefits but there are safety concerns and infrastructure challenges
Pravin Gordhan says his department has been ‘working around the clock closely with Eskom’ to ease power cuts
ActionSA leader supports Joburg mayor and is unapologetic about wanting to unseat the ANC
The highly indebted packaging company has previously been granted a reprieve by lenders
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Momentum Investments economist by Sanisha Packirisamy
Red tape remains as mines and other producers of energy must register their projects with Nersa
Testimony expected to include information on Jared Kushner, Steve Mnuchin, Rex Tillerson and Abu Dhabi leader
Dozens of the country’s most exciting players will be excluded from this flagship event because there are simply not enough seats on board
The latest model offers plenty of practicality, including a spacious boot, LED headlights and taillights, and chrome finishes on the window strips and door handles
Public hearings by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) on Eskom’s tariff application for the next two years started on Monday with representatives from Nersa and civil society organisations questioning the increases demanded by the state-owned utility, saying the public should not carry the burden for its poor performance.
Some of the suggestions presented to Nersa during Monday’s hearings were to reduce the fixed charges levied by Eskom, which is requesting a 32% tariff increase for 2023, to reflect the level of service that the utility can provide...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Unfair to make users pay for Eskom’s faults, Nersa hears
Representatives from Nersa and civil society organisations question the increases demanded by the state-owned utility at public hearings
Public hearings by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) on Eskom’s tariff application for the next two years started on Monday with representatives from Nersa and civil society organisations questioning the increases demanded by the state-owned utility, saying the public should not carry the burden for its poor performance.
Some of the suggestions presented to Nersa during Monday’s hearings were to reduce the fixed charges levied by Eskom, which is requesting a 32% tariff increase for 2023, to reflect the level of service that the utility can provide...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.