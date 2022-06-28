Companies / Telecoms & Technology Naspers ties executive pay to drive to close value gap Group scraps long-term bonuses for the current year in a short-term incentive B L Premium

Naspers executives are putting their money where their mouth is with pay for the 2023 financial year tied directly to the success of an ambitious attempt to close a value gap between the group’s market worth and its underlying assets.

Naspers remuneration policy has been criticised in the past for being opaque and unjustified. Shareholders and critics said that executives were largely benefiting from an appreciation in the Naspers share price, which has been driven mostly by its one-third stake in Chinese internet giant Tencent...