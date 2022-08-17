Bourse gives up most of the previous day’s gains after mining companies were hit by weaker commodity prices
All the Nedlac parties have started afresh on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s much-trumpeted social compact, but to what end?
Gauteng MEC asks mayor Randall Williams to respond to allegations over orders to support a bid proposal for refurbishment
The governing party is discussing whether those criminally convicted of a serious crime should still have a home in the ANC
With resolutions not met at the AGM, it remains to be seen what Fortress’s next move will be in resolving its dual share structure
Wage increases above the Reserve Bank’s inflation target range of 3-6% raise the prospect of a wage price spiral with second-round effects on inflation, Bank deputy governor warns
The claim by Sars that it costs the country R31bn is wrong — the real cost is about R4bn a year
Federal Reserve officials said it may take longer than expected for inflation to ease, minutes from latest meeting show
Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé make full use of conducive conditions to rip through the England top order
German traffic police are investigating the cause of the incident, which police say involved an autonomous vehicle
Naspers is moving forward with a plan to sell down part of its stake in subsidiary Prosus to fund an ongoing share repurchase programme.
Despite regulators taking their time to give final approvals on the buyback and an earnings hit for its biggest investment, Tencent, shares traded positively on Wednesday. ..
Naspers to sell some Prosus shares to fund buyback
It is possible the Cape Town-based company could end up selling equity back to its own subsidiary
