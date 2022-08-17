×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers to sell some Prosus shares to fund buyback

It is possible the Cape Town-based company could end up selling equity back to its own subsidiary

BL Premium
17 August 2022 - 20:17 Mudiwa Gavaza

Naspers is moving forward with a plan to sell down part of its stake in subsidiary Prosus to fund an ongoing share repurchase programme.

Despite regulators taking their time to give final approvals on the buyback and an earnings hit for its biggest investment, Tencent, shares traded positively on Wednesday.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.