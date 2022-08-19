Spot gold falls to lowest since July 28 on concerns US Fed will again hike rates
Prosus, the global internet arm of Naspers, inked a €1.5bn (R25.5bn) deal to acquire the remaining one third of Brazil’s iFood that it does not already own, saying it is convinced about that businesses prospects.
The acquisition from minority shareholder Just Eat also includes an earn-out agreement of as much as €300m, and is still subject to approval from that firm’s shareholders.
Prosus first invested in iFood in 2013, with that company starting as an online food ordering website in Brazil, transforming into a platform business which includes grocery, quick commerce, and fintech.
“The transaction is consistent with Prosus’ strategy to invest where it has high conviction, and is a natural next step in the long-standing relationship between Prosus and iFood,” the group said on Friday.
“Prosus believes this represents a great opportunity to secure full ownership of a high performing, cornerstone asset in the attractive Brazilian Food Delivery sector.”
Prosus, valued at R2.23-trillion on the JSE, has built a food delivery portfolio that also includes Swiggy in India and Delivery Hero, which operates across four continents.
Prosus also has interests in online classifieds, payments and fintech, and education technology, while also investing in areas including health, logistics, blockchain and social commerce.
Prosus takes full control of Brazil’s iFood for €1.5bn
