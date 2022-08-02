Pelosi trip to Taiwan adds to fears about risk of China reaction and recession
Bioengineering makes sustainability sustainable
At least four killed as residents protest against electricity cuts and 'high municipal rates'
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
Total sales of R41.3bn for retailer’s half-year to end June 26 are broadly unchanged
Business Day TV speaks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
The elites are recognising there is no way the party can restore itself and that we would be better off if true disaster struck
This terrorist leader is no more, says US President Joe Biden
Michaela Whitebooi guaranteed at least a silver in judo competition while lawn bowlers head to final
Russia’s war in Ukraine is more about identity politics than Nato expansion
Some things never seem to die. The call for the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank is one. Delegates to the ANC's policy conference called again for the Bank’s private shareholders to be bought out by the state. This was a resolution at the party’s 2017 national conference, but the calls go back further than that.
At least this time there was a qualification to the effect that the move should be done in a way SA could afford. But one has to wonder why this is still such an obsession within the party...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EDITORIAL: New calls for Bank’s nationalisation remain absurd
Some things never seem to die. The call for the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank is one. Delegates to the ANC's policy conference called again for the Bank’s private shareholders to be bought out by the state. This was a resolution at the party’s 2017 national conference, but the calls go back further than that.
At least this time there was a qualification to the effect that the move should be done in a way SA could afford. But one has to wonder why this is still such an obsession within the party...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.