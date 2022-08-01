×

DUMA GQUBULE: ANC conferences are a waste of time for those who follow macroeconomic policy

01 August 2022 - 14:59

Unemployment, poverty and inequality are macroeconomic policy issues. For various reasons, ANC conferences always dodge these issues and never spell out the macroeconomic policy tools that will be used to address them.

The party’s neoliberal establishment has perfected the art of shutting down debates and suppressing internal democracy. They patronise and gaslight delegates with lectures about how the economy works. ..

