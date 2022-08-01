New Covid-19 lockdowns snuffed out a brief recovery for factory activity in China
Duties on imported goods are essentially just another tax struggling consumers have to bear
Worsening social conditions have raised demand for healthcare, hospital association conference told
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
The group argues the curatorship order is premature as it is in talks with potential investors
Figures show 43,593 new cars and commercial vehicles were sold in SA in July, compared to 33,312 a year earlier
The elites are recognising there is no way the party can restore itself and that we would be better off if true disaster struck
World officials are gathering in New York for the Tenth Review Conference for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, two years after it was delayed by Covid-19
Olympic and Commonwealth Games champ says she and fellow medallist Kaylene Corbett ‘just gave our best with what we had and we still did it’
In essay films the boundaries between fact and fiction are blurred, and sometimes collapsed and then regrafted
Unemployment, poverty and inequality are macroeconomic policy issues. For various reasons, ANC conferences always dodge these issues and never spell out the macroeconomic policy tools that will be used to address them.
The party’s neoliberal establishment has perfected the art of shutting down debates and suppressing internal democracy. They patronise and gaslight delegates with lectures about how the economy works. ..
DUMA GQUBULE: ANC conferences are a waste of time for those who follow macroeconomic policy
Unemployment, poverty and inequality are macroeconomic policy issues. For various reasons, ANC conferences always dodge these issues and never spell out the macroeconomic policy tools that will be used to address them.
The party's neoliberal establishment has perfected the art of shutting down debates and suppressing internal democracy. They patronise and gaslight delegates with lectures about how the economy works. ..
