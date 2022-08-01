Investors also brace for this week's meeting of officials from Opec and other top producers on supply adjustments
Market players could be forgiven for greeting last week’s news that the Treasury is working on a sustainable solution to Eskom’s debt problem with loud yawns. They have definitely heard this one before, more than once in the nearly four years since government first promised a solution to this supposedly urgent issue.
The problem, in essence, is that Eskom does not generate enough cash from its operations to service its debt — that is, to meet the interest payments and repay capital when the bonds or loans fall due, which now totals about R40bn a year. The gap continues despite steep tariff increases over many years...
EDITORIAL: The kink in the cable of Eskom’s debt
