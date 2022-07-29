PODCAST | SA’s new energy plan is not all doom and gloom, says analyst

Opec+ sources said the group will consider keeping oil output unchanged for September, with two sources saying a modest increase would be discussed
Gudiwa Gavaza is joined by Prof Sampson Mamphweli, director of the Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies at Stellenbosch University
Government’s new plan to tackle the country’s energy crisis is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Prof Sampson Mamphweli, director of the Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies (CRSES) at Stellenbosch University.
Earlier in the week, President Cyril Ramaphosa presented a plan to address an energy crisis that has seen sustained load-shedding throughout the country in recent months.
Over the next year Eskom will expand the budget allocated for critical maintenance to increase the reliability of its generation capacity and government would cut red tape, which has made it difficult for the power utility to buy maintenance spares and equipment.
The plan sees more red tape being cut in the way of opening up power generation to more parties.
Mamphweli, whose team at CRSES was involved in developing the plan and is responsible for some of its implementation, says the move is unprecedented and marks a major liberalisation of SA’s energy sector.
He says certain pieces of the plan, such as the break up of Eskom into separate transmission, generation and distribution units is already under way, a sign of progress already being made.
The discussion focuses on the major points of government’s new energy plan; how long it will take to start implementing the plan; the likely challenges in addressing SA’s energy crisis; the economic opportunities that could to arise from the liberalisation; and how the market may be structured in the future.
Mamphweli also outlines economic and business opportunities for those looking to provide products and services as part of the new energy drive.
PODCAST | SA’s new energy plan is not all doom and gloom, says analyst
