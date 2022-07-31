×

National

Solar power providers eye quick gazetting of generation rules

Ability of private sector to respond to proposals hinges on fast enactment, industry body Sapvia says

31 July 2022 - 18:34 Denene Erasmus

The ability of the private sector to respond to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s energy proposals to solve SA’s immediate electricity generation shortage will depend on how quickly the regulatory changes are enacted, the SA Photovoltaic Industry Association (Sapvia) said.

The solar power industry has welcomed the interventions announced by Ramaphosa last week to speed up investment in private power production and trading in SA...

