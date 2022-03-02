Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Mouton’s PSG move excites investors but deepens JSE listing crisis While unbundling will close 30% discount at which shares trade to the sum of its parts, it will also cut choices

Piet Mouton, the boss of one of the biggest investors in the SA economy, has come to the difficult but sensible realisation that investment holding companies have fallen out of favour with investors.

Founded in 1995, PSG has transformed itself from a small venture capitalist-style investor into an investment conglomerate with stakes in established names that challenge entrenched players in financial services and private education. ..