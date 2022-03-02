EDITORIAL: Mouton’s PSG move excites investors but deepens JSE listing crisis
While unbundling will close 30% discount at which shares trade to the sum of its parts, it will also cut choices
Piet Mouton, the boss of one of the biggest investors in the SA economy, has come to the difficult but sensible realisation that investment holding companies have fallen out of favour with investors.
Founded in 1995, PSG has transformed itself from a small venture capitalist-style investor into an investment conglomerate with stakes in established names that challenge entrenched players in financial services and private education. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.