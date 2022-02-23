Companies Curro restores dividend as it eyes a return to normality Revenue and learner growth, as well as strict cost controls, helped the group return to profit in 2021, with the new year starting well B L Premium

SA’s largest private school operator Curro has restored its dividend payout after returning to profit in 2021, saying its new year has started well and with few disruptions.

Curro, majority owned by SA investment heavyweight PSG Group, generated R251m in profit for its year to end-December, from a loss of R43m previously. It wrote down underperforming schools by R207m in the previous year, when Covid-19 pandemic put financial pressure on parents...