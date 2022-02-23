Curro restores dividend as it eyes a return to normality
Revenue and learner growth, as well as strict cost controls, helped the group return to profit in 2021, with the new year starting well
23 February 2022 - 07:40
SA’s largest private school operator Curro has restored its dividend payout after returning to profit in 2021, saying its new year has started well and with few disruptions.
Curro, majority owned by SA investment heavyweight PSG Group, generated R251m in profit for its year to end-December, from a loss of R43m previously. It wrote down underperforming schools by R207m in the previous year, when Covid-19 pandemic put financial pressure on parents...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now