Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Hlophe’s latest ruction a timely reminder of JSC’s disciplinary role Judge is adamant his review application is not an attempt to frustrate constitutional processes

Last week the Western Cape’s most senior judge, John Hlophe insisted the Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC) finding of gross misconduct against him could not stand. The decision, involving a conduct tribunal within the JSC, followed a meeting in August 2021 Hlophe has argued was not properly constituted.

The current review application before the high court is but the latest ruction in Hlophe’s legal career, which despite several controversies dating back to the early 2000s, remains remarkably intact. Some might go so far as to say his survival defies logic. After all, the judiciary must not only be above reproach but must be seen to be so. ..