Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Sometimes courts must rule on the auditor-general’s findings Deadlocks over interpretation can be clarified in the courts

Deputy finance minister David Masondo and auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke have highlighted a growing tendency — there have been two cases — of the auditor-general of SA being taken to court on audit findings.

The deputy minister says this is an unfortunate, counterproductive, costly trend that should be avoided as it can lead to delays and onerous legal fees...