EDITORIAL: SA's donation of R50m to Cuba boggles the mind

The strange decision by the ANC government to donate R50m to Cuba is a spectacular own goal that will have disastrous effects on its image, more so at a time when poverty and hunger in SA shows no signs of abating, and fiscal challenges remain.

The move again highlights the ANC government’s skewed priorities, lack of tact and ability to read and understand the mood of the nation. How can a government presiding over the worst unemployment crisis in the history of the country, growing hunger, and worsening inequality that poses a danger to democracy, possibly justify such a decision?..