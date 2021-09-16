Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Loose cannons in cabinet threaten investment ship

It has been about six weeks since President Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffled his cabinet in the wake of the catastrophic violence and looting that gripped the country in July.

The move was long in coming even before those events, and had been speculated upon since January, when Jackson Mthembu, who served as minister in the presidency, tragically succumbed to Covid-19. There was also the scandal that hung over the now former health minister Zweli Mkhize for several months before he was finally removed...