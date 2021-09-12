Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: Masondo’s Eskom ‘solution’ raises as many questions as it does answers Perhaps there will be a greater sense of urgency now with the release of the latest report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change B L Premium

After so many unkept promises of solutions coming soon, it should be no surprise that many have lost interest in when the government will finally come up with a solution to Eskom’s R400bn debt mountain.

That’s something that’s been coming in “a month or so” for about three years, the last pledge from public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan having been reported on by Hilary Joffe (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/business/2020-11-08-hilary-joffe-eskoms-debt-headache-likely-to-be-a-long-hangover/) in the Business Times about 10 months ago...