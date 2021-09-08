NEWS ANALYSIS
NEWS ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa sticks to his macroeconomic guns
President endorses basic income grant and Eskom’s energy transition at the ANC’s midyear lekgotla, but caution remains his watchword
08 September 2021 - 05:10
The ANC midyear lekgotla has provided some important signals on where government policy will go in the next six months.
The policy environment is less predictable than usual: we have a new finance minister; there is renewed concern in the ANC about poverty and unemployment; the July riots have exposed enormous vulnerabilities; and there are urgent new issues on the table, such as the need to transition to a lower-carbon economy, which due to global developments has become urgent...
