National NEWS ANALYSIS NEWS ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa sticks to his macroeconomic guns President endorses basic income grant and Eskom's energy transition at the ANC's midyear lekgotla, but caution remains his watchword

The ANC midyear lekgotla has provided some important signals on where government policy will go in the next six months.

The policy environment is less predictable than usual: we have a new finance minister; there is renewed concern in the ANC about poverty and unemployment; the July riots have exposed enormous vulnerabilities; and there are urgent new issues on the table, such as the need to transition to a lower-carbon economy, which due to global developments has become urgent...