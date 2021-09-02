ANTHONY BUTLER: Symbolic policy is the last resort of the shambolic minister
Is the nuclear energy plan to blame on a microchip implanted in deputy president David Mabuza’s skull?
02 September 2021 - 15:59
Observers of SA politics have become sadly accustomed to symbolic policies. These ostensible proposals are designed to make ministers look good, even when they aren’t actually doing anything.
Fikile Mbalula is one master of the art. In 2015 the then sports minister launched a bid for SA to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Durban. This was explicitly framed as a stepping stone to a 2024 Olympic Games...
