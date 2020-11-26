EDITORIAL: Broad-based BEE commissioner has gone rogue

The only prospect that most people, who have been excluded from the economy, have to access investments that can generate wealth is collectively, through the pooling of their resources. That’s not necessarily even a purely SA phenomenon. It’s how, for example, workers in the US can own a bit of Tesla or the treasury market.

This is what gave rise to the earliest broad-based collective schemes, which after 1990 sought to leverage the newfound desire of corporate SA to diversify ownership to invest in wealth-generating companies for the good of the poor and working class.

It is also not the case that the discussion about BEE is an abstract, intellectual one. As every business owner knows, BEE has been codified to the nth degree. BEE has been shaped by many, many hours of deliberation by legislators, to hone and understand the proposals by government officials. An entire industry has sprung up to interpret and translate the codes and scorecards that have flowed from BEE legislation. It is a precisely codified subject.

The B-BBEE Act of 2003, amended in 2013, deals with definitions and the requirement of broad-based ownership schemes at length, including both trusts and employee-based ownership schemes. It explicitly includes broad-based schemes as a form of black ownership and details what proportion of ownership points these can claim; and states what is required from the scheme to be a qualifying one, which includes, for instance, that individual beneficiaries must be identifiable. It also sets a limit on the fees the trust can make out of the entire exercise.

The act does not insist, as the commissioner has done, that beneficiaries must behave as shareholders, because it is simply not possible.

It is not to say there aren’t sham empowerment schemes that lack identifiable beneficiaries, do not distribute dividends fairly and equitably and have been set up purely to make the BEE score sheet look better. These should not qualify as empowerment vehicles.

Broad-based schemes, some of which have been pioneers of BEE, have been knocking on Patel’s door for two years to urge him to clarify their status. While the law is clear and the commission has not referred any case to a law enforcement agency for investigation, the threat that it might has been enough to put a damper on their ability to do deals and secure black ownership status.

It is time to clear up the uncertainty.