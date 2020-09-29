Nearly 500 BBBEE transactions reported to commission
Commission head Zodwa Ntuli says voting rights often do not match the percentage of ownership, especially for black women
29 September 2020 - 18:26
The commission that monitors compliance with empowerment legislation on Tuesday said it had received 499 empowerment deals in the past three years.
The BBBEE Act, which aims to increase black participation in the economy and redress the legacy of apartheid, provides for the establishment of the commission to monitor and promote adherence to empowerment legislation. It is compulsory for all broad-based BEE ownership transactions over R25m to be registered with it.
