EDITORIAL: Not such a good business journey for Ian Moir

By almost any measure it is undeserved and Woolworths stakeholders know that. Each inappropriate pay award chips away at the trust that underpins the social capital needed for the sustainability of our socioeconomic environment.

It’s not just about the cumulative R191m paid to him since 2015, as revealed in the single-figure remuneration chart provided in the annual report. Moir was granted no incentive awards in the three years to June 2019; not unreasonable given the fall-off in profits and the cumulative R13bn (per the 2019 annual report) write-off on the David Jones business in Australia, which was bought in 2014 for R21.5bn.

However, buried in the text far from the single-figure chart, are details of generous share awards made to Moir in each of the last three years — worth R27m in 2017 and R28.5m in each of 2018 and 2019.

The company says these awards are not included in the “single figure” chart because they have a three-year vesting period and there are performance conditions attached to their allocation. It might indeed be that Moir does not get the full allocation but, given how executive remuneration works, there’s a good chance he will.

So it’s not just about the single remuneration figure. Moir looks set to walk off with about 2-million Woolworths shares when his contract expires in 2021.

Whether he stays until then will largely be determined by his success in turning around David Jones. He has told journalists he is determined to sort out the problems and has convinced the board, for now, that he is the man for the job. The board may feel that at this stage of the game, and with few obvious options, Moir, who drove the Australian acquisition, is best placed to sort out the multibillion-rand disaster.

Word is he is making progress and this should become evident within the financial year. But whether any substantial progress is made and whether Moir sees out his contract the chances are, because that’s how things work in executive remuneration, he will depart with an enormously valuable package of share awards.

Of course if the Australian deal had worked and the operations were pumping out huge dividends to Woolworths’s shareholders, Moir and his board would be heroes and there might be less indignation about his pay. But, at least for now, the Australian deal has not worked. It’s not just the huge write-offs and the hefty levels of debt incurred, for a critical few years management took its eye off the SA ball.