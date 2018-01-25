EDITORIAL: Undoing surveillance

With criminality of the scale that entire mines have been hijacked and trains bought at billions more than their value, the cameo role of Tiso Blackstar (owner of Business Day) editors Peter Bruce and Rob Rose as victims in the state-capture project has hardly garnered any column space.

At another time, surveillance of journalists, illegal acquisition of their private information and publication of defamatory fake news about them would have been a sizeable scandal. These two journalists aren’t the only ones targeted by the Gupta-aligned fake news brigade. Ferial Haffajee, the former editor of City Press, has also been a favourite of their smear campaigns, as have amaBhungane’s Sam Sole and Radio 702’s Barry Bateman.

But at least the actions taken this week to enforce privacy rules led to an interesting outcome in court. Bruce, in particular, has featured in several reports on the WMC Leaks fake news website, which has been traced back to a Gupta associate. The website posted the identity numbers and mobile phone numbers of Bruce and Rose.

The stories about Bruce illustrated that he’d been under surveillance. In the case that made its way to court, the website alleged a conspiracy between former finance minister Trevor Manuel and journalists who, it said, phone records showed had tried to persuade the Bank of Baroda to close the bank accounts of the Gupta family.

As those phone records were accessed from MTN, a minor amount of investigation by the company uncovered an employee’s involvement in passing on their information to private investigator Nico Smith, who works for an operation called Combined Private Investigations. As it happens, the bulk of the company’s work is for Eskom and Transnet, which are at the centre of allegations around state capture — many published by Business Day and Financial Mail.

That MTN employee, who was charged both internally and criminally, has since resigned from MTN. She still faces criminal charges, as does Smith.

The two, it turns out, had quite a gig going and had contacted each other 3,000 times in the year before the stories appeared on WMC Leaks.

Cellphone companies are allowed to provide the police and the prosecuting authorities with private information of their customers only when those authorities approach them with a section 205 subpoena obtained from a court.

While MTN was quick to act once contacted, it is alarming and disturbing that the deal between Smith and the network provider’s staff member was so easily done. It was just as alarming that it had been going on for so long.

It was so overt that Smith even bragged on his LinkedIn page that he had "a cellphone informant working with me for the past 14 years (employed at the leading cellphone network in SA)".

Knowing what we all do after the Gupta leaks, the State of Capture report and the state of corruption in both the public and private sectors, companies like MTN that hold valuable private data about individuals really do need to recommit to the strongest standards of probity over their staff.

Some reassurance is required from, at least, all three mobile operators that their employees are unable to sell personal information without swift detection.

In court on Tuesday, the journalists obtained court orders that prohibit Smit from conducting any further surveillance of them.

The next battle is the criminal trial at which the details of the relationship between Smit and Primrose Nhlapo will emerge. It should also become clear who it was that Smit was working for. Was it work that he did for Eskom or Transnet as an additional service on the side? Or was it work paid for by the Guptas?

Neither answer will be a good one. But the disclosures of how private companies like MTN have been compromised by corrupt individuals, intent on keeping their patronage networks alive, are an important step towards disinfecting SA from state capture.