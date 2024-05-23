GUGU LOURIE: Shoprite takes the battle to Amazon, Temu and Takealot
The retail dark horse seems well prepared to defend its market share
23 May 2024 - 05:00
SA’s biggest grocer, Shoprite, could emerge as the biggest competitor to US e-commerce giant Amazon and Temu in SA, rather than the much spoken-about Naspers-owned Takealot.
While the media focus is on Takealot being a direct competitor to Amazon, which launched earlier this month in SA, dark horse Shoprite seems well prepared to defend its market share...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.