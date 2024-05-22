Pick n Pay expects full-year headline loss
Earnings have been affected by a R2.8bn noncash asset impairment of Pick n Pay Supermarkets stores
22 May 2024 - 08:57
Pick n Pay expects to swing to a full-year loss as its earnings have been affected by a R2.8bn noncash asset impairment of Pick n Pay Supermarkets stores.
The group said on Wednesday it expected an annual headline loss per share on a reported basis of 228.99c-177.14c for the 52 weeks ended February 25, from headline earnings per share of 259.25c a year ago...
