GAVIN RICH: Stormers’ performance sends a powerful message about SA rugby
Meanwhile, the Sharks achieved what was expected on Sunday by advancing past Zebre
08 April 2024 - 05:00
The Stormers’ spirited performance against European champions La Rochelle sent out the message that the SA challenge in the Champions Cup will come, but their coach John Dobson is probably right when he says it will take a few years before a local team wins it.
In fact, odd though this may appear, the chances of a SA winner in rugby's equivalent of soccer’s Champions League happening next season might depend on how a team not involved in the upper echelon of European competition goes in the next few weeks...
